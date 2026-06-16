WORK Medical Announces 1-for-100 Reverse Stock Split Effective June 18; Stock Down

(RTTNews) - WORK Medical Technology Group Ltd. (WOK) will implement a 1-for-100 reverse stock split of its Class A and Class B ordinary shares, with the change becoming effective at the market open on June 18, 2026.

The company said its shares will continue trading on the Nasdaq Capital Market under the ticker WOK, with a new CUSIP number assigned following the consolidation.

Ahead of the split, WORK Medical had 241.6 million Class A shares outstanding. After the 1-for-100 consolidation, the share count will be reduced to roughly 2.42 million, with fractional shares rounded up to the nearest whole share.

The company noted that the reverse split will affect all shareholders uniformly and will not change any investor's percentage ownership, aside from adjustments related to rounding.

Shares held through brokers or custodians will be automatically adjusted, and investors with questions were directed to the company's transfer agent, VStock Transfer LLC.

WORK Medical develops and manufactures Class I and II medical devices through subsidiaries in China, with a portfolio of 23 products sold across 34 provincial-level regions and in more than 30 countries worldwide.

WOK is currently trading at $0.05, down 34.42%.

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