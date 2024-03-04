Work-Life Balance Wins Over High Salary in New Survey — But Here Are 3 Jobs That Give You Both

If you had to pursue a career with a high salary or strong work-life balance, what would you choose? If you’re like the majority of Americans, work-life balance is your top priority.

According to a recent GOBankingRates survey, about 62% of respondents said that work-life balance was more important to them in a job/career, versus 38% who selected salary.

Work-life balance was most important to respondents ages 25 to 34 (66%) and 35 to 44 (61%). On the other hand, salary mattered most to those ages 18 to 24 (46%). Men also skewed more heavily toward prioritizing salary.

Fortunately, when it comes to salary versus work-life balance, you don’t always have to choose. That is, if you’re somewhat flexible about your career path.

“In today’s dynamic job market, finding roles that offer both a high salary and a work-life balance is increasingly prioritized by professionals across industries,” said Megan Alarid, a strategic business guide, leadership team coach and founder of Heightened Leaders LLC. Drawing from her experience in coaching CEOs, founders and their leadership teams, Alarid said there are several positions that stand out for successfully blending these two sought-after qualities.

Technology Sector

“The tech industry is known for its lucrative pay scales and flexible working conditions,” Alarid said. “Key aspects of these roles include the ability to work remotely, project-based tasks that encourage a focus on results rather than hours logged and a culture that often supports unconventional working hours.”

Tech jobs that may offer high pay and a balanced workload include software developers and data scientists, both of which earn a median salary of over $100,000, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics. The job outlook is also great for these roles, with faster-than-average expected growth over the next eight years.

Corporate Consultants

Consultants often have the flexibility to set their schedules and choose their projects, according to Alarid, which can lead to a better balance between professional and personal life. “This autonomy, combined with high compensation rates for expert advice, makes consulting an attractive field for many,” she said.

For example, as a management consultant you could expect to earn a median salary of $95,000. The job growth rate is also 10%, which is much higher than average. Similarly, as a financial advisor consultant you could earn around $95,000; plus, the expected job growth rate through 2032 is 13%.

Executive Roles

From C-level executives to entrepreneurs, Alarid said these positions demand a high level of commitment, but they also come with the autonomy to define your own schedule and work environment. “Successful executives and entrepreneurs often emphasize the importance of delegating tasks and fostering a culture that values efficiency and results over mere presence,” she said.

Top executives earn a median salary of $100,090 per year, with a typical job growth rate of 3%.

How To Develop Work-Life Balance (and Why It Matters)

“As we navigate the complexities of modern work environments, it’s clear that the definition of success is evolving,” Alarid said. “It’s not just about the financial rewards, but also about how well we integrate our work with our broader life goals and values.”

The key to success in these types of roles often lies in mastering time management, setting clear boundaries and being proactive about self-care, Alarid advised. “Leveraging technology for efficiency, prioritizing tasks and maintaining open communication with teams and clients are essential strategies,” she said.

Alarid also noted that high salary coupled with work-life balance is not just about personal well-being; it’s also about sustaining high performance over the long term. “Organizations that recognize and promote this balance tend to attract and retain top talent, driving innovation and growth in a competitive landscape.”

