Work in AI and Make Big Money: 5 Ways To Break Into the Industry

In recent years, artificial intelligence (AI) has emerged as a driving force behind innovation, automation, and transformation across industries. From self-driving cars to personalized recommendations, AI’s influence is pervasive, revolutionizing how we live and work.

Unsurprisingly, the demand for AI expertise has surged in tandem, making careers in artificial intelligence very promising — and high-paying. Take a look.

Job Title Average Salary Machine Learning Engineer $142,859 Data Scientist $126,927 Computer Vision Engineer $126,400 Data Warehouse Architect $126,008 Algorithm Engineer $109,314

Securing a job in the realm of AI, however, isn’t merely about riding the wave of enthusiasm; it requires a strategic blend of skills and knowledge. Wherever you are in your professional career, there are steps you can start taking right now to acquire the skills you’ll need.

Aron Ezra is chairman of Plan A Technologies, a software development consultancy firm that is currently investing heavily in the future of AI — and recruiting people from many different backgrounds to help make that happen. Ezra shared his insights on getting into the field.

Earn a Degree

Higher education is the traditional path to acquiring the skills and knowledge needed for your profession of choice. Undergraduate degrees specifically tailored towards AI are still somewhat uncommon, but you can still make your bachelor’s degree a valuable asset for breaking into AI.

“If you’re still in high school or college, a bachelor’s degree in computer science, engineering, math or science will lay the groundwork for the type of thinking you need to master. Make sure you’re up on your linear algebra, calculus, probability and statistics — these are some of the pillars that AI algorithms are built on.”

If you’ve already completed your undergraduate work and earned a degree, you could still think about going back to school. Depending on your major, it might take some additional work to get accepted into graduate school, so be sure to do your homework and figure out if it’s the right move for you. Ezra noted that this is also an option for recent graduates as well.

“Instead of jumping right into the job market with your B.S., you might also consider getting a Master’s or PhD in a specialized AI-related discipline, like machine learning or data science. While that’s a big upfront investment in time and money, the eventual benefits could be substantial.”

Learn the Right Skills

For many people, the time and expense required will make higher education a difficult option. However, even without a degree, you could still land a job in AI if you have the right skills. It may be more challenging to learn them on your own, but there are countless free and low-cost options to acquire knowledge at your own pace and on your own schedule.

“We’d recommend a base skill set that includes Python (a favorite programming language of machine-learning developers) and popular machine-learning frameworks like TensorFlow, PyTorch, and scikit-learn,” Ezra said.

Get Certified

Professional certificates are a great middle-of-the-road option between going back to school and learning on your own. Many are offered partially or completely online, the time requirement is typically measured in weeks or months rather than years, and the majority of certifications will be far less expensive than a degree program.

“Certifications can show that you’ve done the work and that respected institutions consider you legitimate. Google, Microsoft, Amazon Web Services and several top universities offer certifications in AI or AI-related fields like data analytics that are like blue ribbons to put on your CV that’ll make you stand out from many others.”

Build a Portfolio

While a degree or certificate is a great way to obtain the skills you need to work in AI, nothing shows an employer that you are qualified like a real-world example of your work. Just as a writer or illustrator will put together a portfolio of work samples, having some functioning projects shows a hiring manager that you have what it takes. This is especially useful for those who took a self-driven approach to learning.

“You should be working on your own AI projects to both showcase your abilities and to improve your skills. Putting a small MVP project into your portfolio can be a great way to help show would-be employers what you’re capable of creating.”

MVP, or minimum viable product, is a concept from Lean Startup methodology. It refers to a simple early version of a product or software with just enough features to be usable. [x]

Stay Up To Date

Most professions require some sort of continuing education, but for those working in a rapidly advancing field like artificial intelligence it becomes a critical part of the job.

“Keep up to date with the latest in AI… [the technology is in an] early stage and changing fast, and you’re not going to impress if you’re not able to catch the latest reference a would-be employer drops in an interview. Read the journals and respected blogs, listen to the podcasts, join online AI communities and attend the important conferences in person or remotely.”

Ezra also pointed out that you can use those communities and conferences as a networking opportunity. With a little luck, you could find a mentor who can guide you through your AI journey.

