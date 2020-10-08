Work from Anywhere Technology: Trends and Index Tracking

Each week a team member from Nasdaq Global Indexes provides insight into what is happening across a variety of investment theses. From index and ETF performance, to analysis of market trends, our experts will cover what’s hot in the world of passive investment strategies.

This week, Ben Jones, Product Development Specialist, on the latest in Work from Anywhere Tech:

Highlights:

75% of IT decision makers believed that hybrid or remote working was the future of the workplace (https://www.cpomagazine.com/cyber-security/half-of-all-organizations-experienced-cyber-security-incidents-during-the-remote-working-period/) CPO Magazine, October 2020.

Cloud Computing, Cyber Security, and Data & Infrastructure companies are critical to enabling the work from home or work from anywhere trend.

The ISE CTA Cloud Computing Index (CPQ) and the BVP Nasdaq Emerging Cloud Index (EMCLOUD) provide ways for tracking and accessing the cyber security theme. These indexes are comprised of companies involved in cloud computing.

With the number of cyber breaches and attacks increasing in the midst of the COVID-19, cyber security is front and center for securing the work from anywhere trend. ISE Cyber Security Indexes (HXR/HUR) are comprised of service providers (hardware/software developers) for cybersecurity and as well as companies (infrastructure providers) that directly provide cybersecurity services. The Nasdaq CTA Cybersecurity Index (NQCYBR) is poised to track companies that are engaged in the cybersecurity segment of the technology and industrial sectors.

Behind the scenes are the Data & Technology Infrastructure companies that build, run, and operate data centers, wireless towers, and fiber optic networks, which are crucial to running the internet, providing cloud based services possible, and the building out of 5G and edge computing. The Benchmark Data & Infrastructure Real Estate SCTR (SRVRSCPR) is comprised of US listed, publicly traded companies, which are the leaders in 5G & Cloud mission critical infrastructure.

