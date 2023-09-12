Work delays behind Troll gas field maintenance extension, Equinor says

OSLO, Sept 12 (Reuters) - A planned maintenance outage at Norway's Troll field, Western Europe's largest, has been extended as scheduled work is taken longer than expected, operator Equinor said on Tuesday.

"The reason for the extended maintenance period at Troll A is that modification projects have taken longer than planned," said a company spokesperson.

Troll A is the platform used to produce gas from the Troll field.

The spokesperson did not provide further details on when the work would be completed.

Annual maintenance at the platform cut all of Troll's 125 million cubic metres (mcm) per day output from Aug. 26.

The maintenance was initially scheduled to end on Sept. 7 but has been extended several times. Production is currently expected to be ramped up on Sept. 14.

Troll is one of several Norwegian gas infrastructure maintenance outages currently taking place, cutting the Nordic country's gas flows to their lowest in a decade, according to LSEG analysis. NSEA/AM

Norway's vast pipeline system typically exports at around 300 mcm per day or higher, with flows currently standing at just 137 mcm per day.

(Reporting by Nora Buli, editing by Gwladys Fouche)

