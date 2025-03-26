News & Insights

Stocks
WOR

$WOR stock is up 23% today. Here's what we see in our data.

March 26, 2025 — 11:30 am EDT

Written by Quiver PriceTracker for Quiver Quantitative->

$WOR stock has now risen 23% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $30,886,806 of trading volume.

Here is what we see in our data on $WOR:

$WOR Insider Trading Activity

$WOR insiders have traded $WOR stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $WOR stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

  • JOSEPH B HAYEK (EVP and CFO) purchased 2,500 shares for an estimated $100,525

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$WOR Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 104 institutional investors add shares of $WOR stock to their portfolio, and 153 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

$WOR Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $WOR in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

  • Seaport Global issued a "Buy" rating on 01/30/2025

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $WOR, check out Quiver Quantitative's $WOR forecast page.

You can track data on $WOR on Quiver Quantitative.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.


This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
Quiver Quantitative logo
Quiver Quantitative Contributor
Track the performance and holdings of backtested trading strategies built on Quiver's datasets-> Build and test your own strategies, using Quiver's data-> Be the first to know the most important updates across all our datasets-> More articles by this author->

Stocks mentioned

WOR

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.