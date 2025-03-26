$WOR stock is up 23% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$WOR stock has now risen 23% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $30,886,806 of trading volume.

$WOR Insider Trading Activity

Here is what we see in our data on $WOR:

$WOR insiders have traded $WOR stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $WOR stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

JOSEPH B HAYEK (EVP and CFO) purchased 2,500 shares for an estimated $100,525

$WOR Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 104 institutional investors add shares of $WOR stock to their portfolio, and 153 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$WOR Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $WOR in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Seaport Global issued a "Buy" rating on 01/30/2025

