WOR Makes Bullish Cross Above Critical Moving Average

In trading on Monday, shares of Worthington Industries, Inc. (Symbol: WOR) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $37.46, changing hands as high as $37.62 per share. Worthington Industries, Inc. shares are currently trading up about 4.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of WOR shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, WOR's low point in its 52 week range is $31.42 per share, with $44.78 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $37.58.

