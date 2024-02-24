Woori Financial Group Inc. - Depositary Receipt () (WF) Price Target Increased by 16.01% to 35.09

The average one-year price target for Woori Financial Group Inc. - Depositary Receipt () (NYSE:WF) has been revised to 35.09 / share. This is an increase of 16.01% from the prior estimate of 30.25 dated January 18, 2024.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 32.58 to a high of 37.97 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 3.14% from the latest reported closing price of 34.02 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 100 funds or institutions reporting positions in Woori Financial Group Inc. - Depositary Receipt (). This is an increase of 10 owner(s) or 11.11% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to WF is 0.04%, a decrease of 4.64%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 10.01% to 5,021K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Arrowstreet Capital, Limited Partnership holds 213K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 225K shares, representing a decrease of 5.23%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WF by 9.13% over the last quarter.

CWA Asset Management Group holds 157K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 194K shares, representing a decrease of 23.67%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WF by 17.36% over the last quarter.

Bank Of America holds 150K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 148K shares, representing an increase of 1.34%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WF by 73.15% over the last quarter.

Ethic holds 106K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 99K shares, representing an increase of 6.86%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WF by 0.28% over the last quarter.

O'shaughnessy Asset Management holds 80K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 67K shares, representing an increase of 15.86%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WF by 14.33% over the last quarter.

Woori Financial Group Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Woori Financial Group Inc. operates as a commercial bank that provides a range of financial services to individual, business, and institutional customers in Korea.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.