Woori Financial Group Inc. - Depositary Receipt (WF) Price Target Increased by 15.52% to 75.87

The average one-year price target for Woori Financial Group Inc. - Depositary Receipt (NYSE:WF) has been revised to $75.87 / share. This is an increase of 15.52% from the prior estimate of $65.68 dated February 3, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $61.65 to a high of $85.46 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 7.48% from the latest reported closing price of $82.00 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 184 funds or institutions reporting positions in Woori Financial Group Inc. - Depositary Receipt. This is an increase of 18 owner(s) or 10.84% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to WF is 0.04%, an increase of 15.93%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 5.56% to 7,758K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Connor, Clark & Lunn Investment Management holds 502K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 486K shares , representing an increase of 3.26%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WF by 9.91% over the last quarter.

Creative Planning holds 334K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 299K shares , representing an increase of 10.56%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WF by 26.02% over the last quarter.

Arrowstreet Capital, Limited Partnership holds 242K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 265K shares , representing a decrease of 9.58%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WF by 11.25% over the last quarter.

Quantinno Capital Management holds 135K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 105K shares , representing an increase of 21.97%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WF by 1.22% over the last quarter.

Acadian Asset Management holds 130K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 132K shares , representing a decrease of 1.94%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WF by 3.38% over the last quarter.

