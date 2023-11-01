Woori Financial Group Inc - ADR (WF) Price Target Increased by 11.35% to 32.01

The average one-year price target for Woori Financial Group Inc - ADR (NYSE:WF) has been revised to 32.01 / share. This is an increase of 11.35% from the prior estimate of 28.74 dated October 4, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 26.88 to a high of 37.26 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 20.77% from the latest reported closing price of 26.50 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 93 funds or institutions reporting positions in Woori Financial Group Inc - ADR. This is a decrease of 3 owner(s) or 3.12% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to WF is 0.04%, a decrease of 30.85%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 8.69% to 4,370K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Arrowstreet Capital, Limited Partnership holds 225K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Bank Of America holds 135K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 161K shares, representing a decrease of 19.09%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WF by 12.16% over the last quarter.

Ethic holds 94K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 82K shares, representing an increase of 12.35%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WF by 6.88% over the last quarter.

Sei Investments holds 65K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Wetherby Asset Management holds 64K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 61K shares, representing an increase of 5.00%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WF by 33.79% over the last quarter.

Woori Financial Group Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Woori Financial Group Inc. operates as a commercial bank that provides a range of financial services to individual, business, and institutional customers in Korea.

