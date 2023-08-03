Woori Financial Group Inc - ADR (WF) Price Target Decreased by 9.41% to 29.96

The average one-year price target for Woori Financial Group Inc - ADR (NYSE:WF) has been revised to 29.96 / share. This is an decrease of 9.41% from the prior estimate of 33.07 dated June 1, 2023.
The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 27.86 to a high of 32.40 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 9.05% from the latest reported closing price of 27.47 / share.
What is the Fund Sentiment?
There are 96 funds or institutions reporting positions in Woori Financial Group Inc - ADR. This is a decrease of 20 owner(s) or 17.24% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to WF is 0.06%, a decrease of 12.55%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 37.41% to 4,021K shares.
What are Other Shareholders Doing?
Arrowstreet Capital, Limited Partnership holds 225K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.
Bank Of America holds 161K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 152K shares, representing an increase of 5.58%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WF by 8.79% over the last quarter.
Thomas White International holds 106K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 110K shares, representing a decrease of 3.98%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WF by 11.84% over the last quarter.
Ethic holds 82K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 76K shares, representing an increase of 7.15%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WF by 22.75% over the last quarter.
Sei Investments holds 65K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.
Woori Financial Group Background Information
(This description is provided by the company.)
Woori Financial Group Inc. operates as a commercial bank that provides a range of financial services to individual, business, and institutional customers in Korea.
