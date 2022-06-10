Woori Financial Group Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for WF

In trading on Friday, shares of Woori Financial Group Inc (Symbol: WF) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $34.09, changing hands as low as $33.95 per share. Woori Financial Group Inc shares are currently trading off about 2.3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of WF shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, WF's low point in its 52 week range is $26.98 per share, with $39.71 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $33.95.

