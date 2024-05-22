News & Insights

Woori Financial Boosts Subsidiary Ownership

May 22, 2024 — 07:00 am EDT

Woori Finance Holdings Co (WF) has released an update.

Woori Financial Group Inc. has announced its decision to acquire an additional 2,298,895 shares of its subsidiary, Woori Financial F&I Inc., aiming to strengthen its non-banking business and to support its sustainable growth. The transaction, which represents a 0.36% ratio of the purchase price to Woori Financial Group’s total equity, will result in Woori Financial Group owning 100% of Woori Financial F&I Inc. after the purchase is completed on the scheduled date of May 27, 2024.

