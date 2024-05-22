Woori Financial Boosts Subsidiary Ownership

Woori Finance Holdings Co (WF) has released an update.

Woori Financial Group Inc. has announced its decision to acquire an additional 2,298,895 shares of its subsidiary, Woori Financial F&I Inc., aiming to strengthen its non-banking business and to support its sustainable growth. The transaction, which represents a 0.36% ratio of the purchase price to Woori Financial Group’s total equity, will result in Woori Financial Group owning 100% of Woori Financial F&I Inc. after the purchase is completed on the scheduled date of May 27, 2024.

