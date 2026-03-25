Is Woori Bank (WF) a Great Value Stock Right Now?

The proven Zacks Rank system focuses on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find winning stocks. Nevertheless, we know that our readers all have their own perspectives, so we are always looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong picks.

Of these, perhaps no stock market trend is more popular than value investing, which is a strategy that has proven to be successful in all sorts of market environments. Value investors use a variety of methods, including tried-and-true valuation metrics, to find these stocks.

Zacks has developed the innovative Style Scores system to highlight stocks with specific traits. For example, value investors will be interested in stocks with great grades in the "Value" category. When paired with a high Zacks Rank, "A" grades in the Value category are among the strongest value stocks on the market today.

One company value investors might notice is Woori Bank (WF). WF is currently sporting a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) and an A for Value. The stock holds a P/E ratio of 6.1, while its industry has an average P/E of 9.98. Over the past year, WF's Forward P/E has been as high as 6.37 and as low as 3.48, with a median of 4.13.

Value investors also use the P/S ratio. The P/S ratio is calculated as price divided by sales. Some people prefer this metric because sales are harder to manipulate on an income statement. This means it could be a truer performance indicator. WF has a P/S ratio of 0.98. This compares to its industry's average P/S of 1.86.

Value investors will likely look at more than just these metrics, but the above data helps show that Woori Bank is likely undervalued currently. And when considering the strength of its earnings outlook, WF sticks out as one of the market's strongest value stocks.

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Woori Bank (WF) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.