Woori Bank US$ 5yr 144A/Reg S sustainable bond IPG T+75bp area

Publisher
Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Lee Jae Won

Woori Bank is marketing a US dollar benchmark five-year 144A/Reg S sustainable bond offering at initial price guidance of Treasuries plus 75bp area.

HONG KONG, January 25 (IFR) - Woori Bank is marketing a US dollar benchmark five-year 144A/Reg S sustainable bond offering at initial price guidance of Treasuries plus 75bp area.

The senior unsecured notes have expected ratings of A1/A (Moody's/S&P), in line with the issuer, and will price today.

Proceeds will be allocated to eligible categories in accordance with the issuer's green, social and sustainability bond framework.

BNP Paribas, Bank of America, Citigroup, HSBC, Societe Generale and Standard Chartered Bank are joint bookrunners. Woori Global is a co-manager.

Woori Bank is one of the largest banks in Korea.

(Reporting by Jihye Hwang; Editing by David Holland)

((Jihye.Hwang@refinitiv.com; +852 2843 1679))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More