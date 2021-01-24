Woori Bank US$ 5yr 144A/Reg S sustainable bond IPG T+75bp area

HONG KONG, January 25 (IFR) - Woori Bank is marketing a US dollar benchmark five-year 144A/Reg S sustainable bond offering at initial price guidance of Treasuries plus 75bp area.

The senior unsecured notes have expected ratings of A1/A (Moody's/S&P), in line with the issuer, and will price today.

Proceeds will be allocated to eligible categories in accordance with the issuer's green, social and sustainability bond framework.

BNP Paribas, Bank of America, Citigroup, HSBC, Societe Generale and Standard Chartered Bank are joint bookrunners. Woori Global is a co-manager.

Woori Bank is one of the largest banks in Korea.

