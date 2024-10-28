Woomera Mining Ltd. Announces Virtual 2024 AGM

Woomera Mining Ltd. (AU:WML) has released an update.

Woomera Mining Ltd. has announced that its 2024 Annual General Meeting will be held virtually on November 28, allowing shareholders to participate online due to health and safety considerations. The agenda includes reviewing financial statements and reports, as well as voting on resolutions, including the re-election of Mr. David Lindh as a director. Shareholders are encouraged to vote by proxy and submit any questions ahead of the meeting.

