Woomera Mining Announces AGM Resolutions Success

November 28, 2024 — 12:28 am EST

Woomera Mining Ltd. (AU:WML) has released an update.

Woomera Mining Ltd. successfully passed multiple resolutions at its 2024 Annual General Meeting, including key approvals for changes in company strategy and leadership. Shareholders overwhelmingly supported the re-election of Director David Lindh and the approval of new options for Managing Director Ralf Kriege. The company continues its exploration focus on copper, gold, and battery metals in Mongolia and Western Australia.

