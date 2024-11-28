Woomera Mining Announces AGM Resolutions Success

Woomera Mining Ltd. (AU:WML) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Woomera Mining Ltd. successfully passed multiple resolutions at its 2024 Annual General Meeting, including key approvals for changes in company strategy and leadership. Shareholders overwhelmingly supported the re-election of Director David Lindh and the approval of new options for Managing Director Ralf Kriege. The company continues its exploration focus on copper, gold, and battery metals in Mongolia and Western Australia.

For further insights into AU:WML stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.