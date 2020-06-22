WOW

Woolworths underpaid staff at ALH Hotels by about $270 mln

Australia's Woolworths Group Ltd said on Tuesday employees at its pub and hotels group ALH Hotels had been underpaid and the cost to remediate them would eat into its full-year operating profit.

Woolworths, one of several companies which have recently admitted to underpaying workers, said it expects to repay about A$390 million ($270 million) for underpaying salaried ALH staff in 2018 and 2019.

($1 = 1.4443 Australian dollars)

