Woolworths underpaid staff at ALH Hotels by about $270 mln

June 23 (Reuters) - Australia's Woolworths Group Ltd WOW.AX said on Tuesday employees at its pub and hotels group ALH Hotels had been underpaid and the cost to remediate them would eat into its full-year operating profit.

Woolworths, one of several companies which have recently admitted to underpaying workers, said it expects to repay about A$390 million ($270 million) for underpaying salaried ALH staff in 2018 and 2019.

($1 = 1.4443 Australian dollars)

(Reporting by Shashwat Awasthi in Bengaluru; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

((Shashwat.Awasthi@thomsonreuters.com; +91 80 61822606;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.