Woolworths set to reopen Australian corporate bond market

MELBOURNE, May 6 (IFR) - Woolworths Group, rated Baa2/BBB (Moody's/S&P), has mandated ANZ, CBA, NAB and Westpac to arrange investor calls next Monday (May 11) for a potential five-year and/or longer Australian dollar MTN issue.

The transaction would be the first corporate issuance in the Australian dollar market since the start of the coronavirus crisis.

Woolworths Group previously sold a debut green bond in April 2019 with a A$400m (US$257m) 2.85% five-year note that attracted an order book of over A$2bn.

Before that, the blue chip domestic retailer issued a standard A$500m seven-year MTN in 2012 that matured last year.

(Reporting by John Weavers)

