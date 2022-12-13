Woolworths selling $A636 million stake in Endeavour Group - term sheet

SYDNEY, Dec 13 (Reuters) - Australian supermarket giant Woolworths Group WOW.AX. is selling a $A636 million stake in Edeavour group EDV.AX in a block trade on Tuesday, according to a term sheet seen by Reuters.

Woolworths and Endeavour did not immediately respond to a request for comment sent outside of normal Australian business hours.

(Reporting by Scott Murdoch in Sydney, Editing by Louise Heavens)

