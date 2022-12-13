WOW

Woolworths selling $A636 million stake in Endeavour Group - term sheet

Credit: REUTERS/Loren Elliott

December 13, 2022 — 03:51 am EST

Written by Scott Murdoch for Reuters ->

SYDNEY, Dec 13 (Reuters) - Australian supermarket giant Woolworths Group WOW.AX. is selling a $A636 million stake in Edeavour group EDV.AX in a block trade on Tuesday, according to a term sheet seen by Reuters.

Woolworths and Endeavour did not immediately respond to a request for comment sent outside of normal Australian business hours.

(Reporting by Scott Murdoch in Sydney, Editing by Louise Heavens)

((Scott.Murdoch@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

WOW
EDV

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.