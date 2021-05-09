WOW

Woolworths says will spin off drinks and hospitality unit

Harish Sridharan Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/LOREN ELLIOTT

May 10 (Reuters) - Australia's biggest supermarket chain Woolworths Group WOW.AX said on Monday it would press ahead with the separation of its drinks and hospitality business, Endeavour Group.

The company had initially announced plans to demerge Endeavour, formed by combining and spinning off its drinks and hospitality units, in July 2019, but was forced to shelve those plans due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

