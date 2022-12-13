Woolworths raises A$636 mln in Endeavour Group selldown - source

HONG KONG, Dec 14 (Reuters) - Australian supermarket company Woolworths Group Ltd WOW.AX has raised $A636 million by selling 98.5 million shares in Endeavour Group Ltd EDV.AX at A$6.46 each, according to a source with direct knowledege of the matter.

The source could not be named as the information had not yet been made public.

Woolworths and Endeavour Group did not respond to a request for comment outside normal business hours in Australia.

(Reporting by Scott Murdoch in Sydney)

