Woolworths' HY profit up 75%; South Africa power crisis to hurt growth

Adds details

JOHANNESBURG, March 1 (Reuters) - South African department store chain Woolworths Holdings Ltd WHLJ.J reported a 75.1% jump in half-yearly earnings on Wednesday, but warned of a slower growth in the second half as a power crisis at home hits profitability.

Woolworths, which also operates in Australia under the Country Road and David Jones chains, said headline earnings per share (HEPS) rose to 294.5 cents in the reporting period, up from 168.2 cents in the prior year.

HEPS is the main profit measure in South Africa.

Group turnover and concession sales increased by 18.5% to 49.9 billion rand ($2.73 billion), while profit before tax jumped by 63.3% to 3.7 billion rand.

In South Africa, which houses Woolworths' upmarket grocery, fashion, beauty and home businesses, the retailer grappled with crippling rolling power outages which have reduced its domestic adjusted operating profit by an estimated 15 million rand per month.

The "debilitating" power crisis, constrained consumer demand and normalisation of trade in Australia were likely to result in slower profit growth from continued operations in the current second half, which began on Dec. 26, Woolworths added.

($1 = 18.2735 rand)

(Reporting by Nqobile Dludla; Editing by Nivedita Bhattacharjee)

((nqobile.dludla@thomsonreuters.com; +27103461066;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.