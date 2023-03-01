World Markets
WOW

Woolworths' HY profit up 75%; South Africa power crisis to hurt growth

Credit: REUTERS/Loren Elliott

March 01, 2023 — 01:19 am EST

Written by Nqobile Dludla for Reuters ->

Adds details

JOHANNESBURG, March 1 (Reuters) - South African department store chain Woolworths Holdings Ltd WHLJ.J reported a 75.1% jump in half-yearly earnings on Wednesday, but warned of a slower growth in the second half as a power crisis at home hits profitability.

Woolworths, which also operates in Australia under the Country Road and David Jones chains, said headline earnings per share (HEPS) rose to 294.5 cents in the reporting period, up from 168.2 cents in the prior year.

HEPS is the main profit measure in South Africa.

Group turnover and concession sales increased by 18.5% to 49.9 billion rand ($2.73 billion), while profit before tax jumped by 63.3% to 3.7 billion rand.

In South Africa, which houses Woolworths' upmarket grocery, fashion, beauty and home businesses, the retailer grappled with crippling rolling power outages which have reduced its domestic adjusted operating profit by an estimated 15 million rand per month.

The "debilitating" power crisis, constrained consumer demand and normalisation of trade in Australia were likely to result in slower profit growth from continued operations in the current second half, which began on Dec. 26, Woolworths added.

($1 = 18.2735 rand)

(Reporting by Nqobile Dludla; Editing by Nivedita Bhattacharjee)

((nqobile.dludla@thomsonreuters.com; +27103461066;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
World Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

WOW

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.