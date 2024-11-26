Woolworths Holdings downgraded to Neutral from Overweight at JPMorgan

JPMorgan analyst Funeka Maseko downgraded Woolworths Holdings (WLWHY) to Neutral from Overweight with a ZAR 74 price target The firm also placed the shares on “Negative Catalyst Watch.” It believes the company’s “weak” earnings momentum will continue.

