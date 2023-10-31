Woolworths Hldgs - ADR (WLWHY) Price Target Increased by 9.10% to 4.48

The average one-year price target for Woolworths Hldgs - ADR (OTC:WLWHY) has been revised to 4.48 / share. This is an increase of 9.10% from the prior estimate of 4.11 dated June 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 3.47 to a high of 6.01 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 24.08% from the latest reported closing price of 3.61 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1 funds or institutions reporting positions in Woolworths Hldgs - ADR. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to WLWHY is 0.00%, a decrease of 0.00%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.00% to 52K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Pacer Advisors holds 52K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 37K shares, representing an increase of 30.04%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WLWHY by 42.21% over the last quarter.

