WOW

Woolworths' half-year profit plummets as COVID expenses rise

Contributors
Harish Sridharan Reuters
Indranil Sarkar Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Loren Elliott

Woolworths Group Ltd on Wednesday posted a 21% drop in half-year profit, as pandemic-induced costs offset earnings from consumers stocking up on essentials during long spells of lockdowns and restrictions.

Adds costs details, background

Feb 23 (Reuters) - Woolworths Group Ltd WOW.AX on Wednesday posted a 21% drop in half-year profit, as pandemic-induced costs offset earnings from consumers stocking up on essentials during long spells of lockdowns and restrictions.

Woolworths and its smaller rival Coles Group COL.AX collectively sell about two-thirds of the country's groceries and have benefited heavily from people stocking up pantries for essentials during the various stages of lockdowns.

However, with surging COVID-19 cases across the country, Woolworths faced labour shortages as several infected employees were forced to isolate, pushing costs higher.

The company reported A$239 million in COVID-related costs during the first half, due to the impact of the pandemic on its stores distribution centres.

"Indirect COVID costs have also remained high, mainly due to continued end-to-end supply chain disruption," said Chief Executive Officer Brad Banducci.

Australia's biggest supermarket operator said net profit after tax from continuing operations came in at A$676 million ($488.00 million), lower than A$850 million a year earlier.

It added that expenses are likely to remain elevated in the third quarter, before eventually moderating as the second half progresses.

($1 = 1.3856 Australian dollars)

(Reporting by Harish Sridharan and Indranil Sarkar in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)

((Harish.sridharan@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

WOW

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters