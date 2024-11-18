Woolworths Group’s Director Expands Shareholdings

Woolworths Group Ltd (AU:WOW) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Discover the latest stocks recommended by top Wall Street analysts, all in one place with Analyst Top Stocks

Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter

Woolworths Group Ltd has reported a change in director Amanda Bardwell’s interest, with the acquisition of new Performance Share Rights and Share Rights as part of the company’s incentive plans. These additions include 99,182 F25 LTI Performance Share Rights and 8,349 F24 DSTI Share Rights, further integrating Bardwell’s interests with the company’s long-term performance goals. This development may intrigue investors keeping an eye on corporate governance and executive incentives within Woolworths.

For further insights into AU:WOW stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.