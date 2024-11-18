News & Insights

Woolworths Group’s Director Expands Shareholdings

November 18, 2024 — 12:17 am EST

Woolworths Group Ltd (AU:WOW) has released an update.

Woolworths Group Ltd has reported a change in director Amanda Bardwell’s interest, with the acquisition of new Performance Share Rights and Share Rights as part of the company’s incentive plans. These additions include 99,182 F25 LTI Performance Share Rights and 8,349 F24 DSTI Share Rights, further integrating Bardwell’s interests with the company’s long-term performance goals. This development may intrigue investors keeping an eye on corporate governance and executive incentives within Woolworths.

