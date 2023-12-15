Woolworths Group (WOLWF) Price Target Increased by 6.20% to 26.05

The average one-year price target for Woolworths Group (OTC:WOLWF) has been revised to 26.05 / share. This is an increase of 6.20% from the prior estimate of 24.53 dated October 13, 2022.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 22.80 to a high of 29.27 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 11.22% from the latest reported closing price of 23.42 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 6 funds or institutions reporting positions in Woolworths Group. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to WOLWF is 0.12%, a decrease of 11.69%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 27.21% to 349K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

JAFVX - Strategic Equity Allocation Trust Series NAV holds 174K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 173K shares, representing an increase of 0.31%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WOLWF by 1.35% over the last quarter.

John Hancock Funds II - International Strategic Equity Allocation Fund Class NAV holds 60K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 195K shares, representing a decrease of 225.93%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WOLWF by 61.72% over the last quarter.

JVANX - International Equity Index Trust NAV holds 42K shares. No change in the last quarter.

JHMD - John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF holds 33K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 31K shares, representing an increase of 5.59%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WOLWF by 0.25% over the last quarter.

PXWIX - Pax Ellevate Global Women's Leadership Fund Institutional Class holds 24K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 24K shares, representing an increase of 0.52%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WOLWF by 2.38% over the last quarter.

