Woolworths Group To Sell 5% Stake In Endeavour Group For A$468 Mln

(RTTNews) - Australian supermarket chain Woolworths Group Ltd. (WOW.AX) said it agreed to sell 5.0% of the issued capital of Endeavour Group via a block trade at a price of A$5.22 per share, generating proceeds of A$468 million.

This transaction reduces Woolworths Group's ownership in Endeavour Group to about 4.1%.

Woolworths Group has committed to retain its remaining shares in Endeavour Group for a period of at least 60 calendar days, subject to customary exceptions.

Woolworths Group intends to use the proceeds to return capital to shareholders.

