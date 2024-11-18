Woolworths Group Issues Unquoted Equity Securities

Woolworths Group Ltd (AU:WOW) has released an update.
Woolworths Group Ltd has announced the issuance of over 4.7 million unquoted equity securities, including performance rights and share rights, under an employee incentive scheme. These securities, which remain unquoted on the ASX until restrictions lift, highlight Woolworths’ ongoing efforts to reward and retain its workforce. This move is likely to interest investors watching how companies manage employee incentives to drive performance.
