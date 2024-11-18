News & Insights

Woolworths Group Issues New Unquoted Securities

November 18, 2024 — 12:02 am EST

Woolworths Group Ltd (AU:WOW) has released an update.

Woolworths Group Limited has announced the issuance of 10,945 unquoted equity securities, signaling a strategic move that could impact investor interest and market dynamics. Such corporate actions are often watched closely by stakeholders in the financial markets, as they can influence stock performance and shareholder value.

