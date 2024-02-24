Woolworths Group (ASX:WOW) Price Target Decreased by 6.82% to 37.30

The average one-year price target for Woolworths Group (ASX:WOW) has been revised to 37.30 / share. This is an decrease of 6.82% from the prior estimate of 40.02 dated January 16, 2024.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 32.32 to a high of 42.42 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 3.74% from the latest reported closing price of 35.95 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 267 funds or institutions reporting positions in Woolworths Group. This is an increase of 14 owner(s) or 5.53% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to WOW is 0.22%, a decrease of 10.16%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 98.76% to 1,055K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

NOINX - Northern International Equity Index Fund holds 336K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

CMIUX - Six Circles Managed Equity Portfolio International Unconstrained Fund holds 158K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 153K shares, representing an increase of 3.34%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WOW by 5.37% over the last quarter.

MXINX - Great-West International Index Fund Investor Class holds 120K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 116K shares, representing an increase of 3.23%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WOW by 3.81% over the last quarter.

MUTUAL OF AMERICA INVESTMENT CORP - International Fund Class holds 116K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

GIIYX - International Equity Index Fund Institutional holds 100K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

