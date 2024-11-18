Woolworths Group Adjusts Issued Capital with Lapsed Rights

Woolworths Group Ltd (AU:WOW) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Discover the latest stocks recommended by top Wall Street analysts, all in one place with Analyst Top Stocks

Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter

Woolworths Group Limited has announced the lapse of 263,453 performance rights and 12,501 share rights due to unmet conditions. This cessation of securities reflects a significant adjustment in the company’s issued capital. Investors may want to monitor how this impacts Woolworths’ stock performance moving forward.

For further insights into AU:WOW stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.