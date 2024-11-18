News & Insights

Woolworths Group Adjusts Issued Capital with Lapsed Rights

November 18, 2024 — 12:02 am EST

Woolworths Group Ltd (AU:WOW) has released an update.

Woolworths Group Limited has announced the lapse of 263,453 performance rights and 12,501 share rights due to unmet conditions. This cessation of securities reflects a significant adjustment in the company’s issued capital. Investors may want to monitor how this impacts Woolworths’ stock performance moving forward.

