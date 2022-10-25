Woolworths Expects FY23 Operating Environment Remain Challenging

(RTTNews) - Woolworths Group Limited (WOW.AX), an Australian chain of supermarkets and grocery stores, said it expects the operating environment in fiscal year 2023 to remain challenging but it is extremely focused on returning to consistently good customer and team experiences.

At the Annual General Meeting 2022, the company's chief executive officer, Brad Banducci, said that sales in the first eight weeks of fiscal year 2023 for Australian Food were down 0.5% as it cycled two consecutive years of elevated sales growth. On the other hand, BIG W sales growth has been strong in the first eight weeks, increasing by just under 30%.

In New Zealand, sales declined by 1% in the first eight weeks, and it said in August that New Zealand EBIT for the first-half of fiscal year 2023 was expected to be materially below the prior year reflecting the residual operating impacts of COVID, the growing impact of inflation, the challenges of commissioning new processing and supply chain assets and a very competitive trading environment.

Brad said that a little over a week ago the company was informed that MyDeal's Customer Relationship Management system had been compromised, impacting 2.2 million MyDeal customers.

Brad apologized for the considerable concern that this has caused the affected customers.

According to Brad, no payment, drivers licence or password details were accessed. There was also no compromise of any Woolworths Group platform as the MyDeal data is on a completely separate platform.

Brad stated that it took swift action once notified of the breach, completing an assessment of what had occurred, notifying affected MyDeal customers, the ASX, media and the Office of the Australian Information Commissioner, and shut down opportunities for further unauthorized access.

