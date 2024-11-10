Woolworths Director Increases Stake with New Share Acquisition

Woolworths Group Ltd (AU:WOW) has released an update.

Woolworths Group Ltd has announced a change in the shareholding interest of its director, Philip Chronican, who recently acquired an additional 8,000 ordinary shares, bringing his total to 20,000 shares. This acquisition, valued at approximately $237,040, was made through an on-market purchase. Investors may view this increase in holdings as a sign of confidence in the company’s future prospects.

