Woolworths Director Increases Stake with New Share Acquisition

November 10, 2024 — 07:09 pm EST

Woolworths Group Ltd (AU:WOW) has released an update.

Woolworths Group Ltd has announced a change in the shareholding interest of its director, Philip Chronican, who recently acquired an additional 8,000 ordinary shares, bringing his total to 20,000 shares. This acquisition, valued at approximately $237,040, was made through an on-market purchase. Investors may view this increase in holdings as a sign of confidence in the company’s future prospects.

