Woolworths Director Increases Stake with New Share Acquisition

Woolworths Group Ltd (AU:WOW) has released an update.
Woolworths Group Ltd has announced a change in the shareholding interest of its director, Philip Chronican, who recently acquired an additional 8,000 ordinary shares, bringing his total to 20,000 shares. This acquisition, valued at approximately $237,040, was made through an on-market purchase. Investors may view this increase in holdings as a sign of confidence in the company’s future prospects.
For further insights into AU:WOW stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.
Trending Articles
- AMD or Micron: Chris Caso Selects the Superior Chip Stock to Buy
- Stock Market News Today, 11/11/24 – Stocks Close Mixed as Fed May Need Less Rate Cuts
- Paramount Global’s (NASDAQ:PARA) Streaming Operations Are Improving
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.