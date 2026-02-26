Woof...Dogecoin Drops Another 7% Today, Giving Up Gains From Yesterday's Rally

Key Points

What was a promising rally on Wednesday has been met with serious selling pressure in Thursday's session.

Risk assets are getting hit across the board, with many of the most speculative such assets being hit the hardest.

Here's what to make of this continued downtrend in Dogecoin, and where this meme token could be headed moving forward.

The world's largest meme cryptocurrency was on a nice short-term run. That is, until today.

Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) dropped 7.6% over the past 24 hours, as of 1:45 p.m. ET, eating into the impressive gains this token saw in yesterday's session. With Dogecoin now back below the psychologically important $0.10 level, some investors are clearly wondering where this token is headed from here.

That's a fair perspective. Let's dive into what's moving Dogecoin in this session and where this meme coin could be headed in the medium- to long-term.

Why the sentiment shift?

Risk assets are getting hit across the board today, with yesterday's welcome reversal rally giving way to bearish sentiment that clearly hasn't abated. As a leading meme coin, Dogecoin is often viewed as one of the most important sentiment gauges right now. Indeed, most market participants aren't viewing digital assets with the "party on" mentality that described so much of the post-pandemic era.

Instead, metrics of greed/fear continue to hover around yearly lows, with today's reading still in the "extreme fear" end of the spectrum at 16/100. Obviously, a reversal on this front could have a massive impact on the likes of Dogecoin and its meme-oriented peers, though we may still have to wait a little longer to see anything robust materialize.

One of the key drivers that has become more apparent to me among what I see as a divergence of performance among specific tokens is Dogecoin's uncapped supply. While the Dogecoin team has pushed token burns to minimize new token issuance, we haven't seen the kind of burns take hold as expected. In fact, we've seen an absolute surge in the number of new DOGE tokens hitting the market over the past month, something I think investors are growing concerned about.

I think these catalysts, in combination with active addresses and other key metrics declining from previous surges, could prompt speculators, traders, and investors to seek alternatives in the digital asset space. Until we see a reversal of both sentiment and activity, Dogecoin is one of the most sensitive assets to these bearish trends and could see continued downside for the foreseeable future.

