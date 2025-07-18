Stocks
WOOF

$WOOF stock is up 9% today. Here's what we see in our data.

July 18, 2025 — 03:15 pm EDT

Written by Quiver PriceTracker for Quiver Quantitative->

$WOOF stock has now risen 9% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $10,812,363 of trading volume.

Here is what we see in our data on $WOOF (you can track the company live on Quiver's $WOOF stock page):

$WOOF Insider Trading Activity

$WOOF insiders have traded $WOOF stock on the open market 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 4 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $WOOF stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

  • JOEL D ANDERSON (Chief Executive Officer) has made 4 purchases buying 1,586,088 shares for an estimated $4,717,461 and 0 sales.

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$WOOF Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 98 institutional investors add shares of $WOOF stock to their portfolio, and 99 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

$WOOF Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $WOOF in the last several months. We have seen 3 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

  • Goldman Sachs issued a "Buy" rating on 03/27/2025
  • RBC Capital issued a "Outperform" rating on 03/27/2025
  • Wedbush issued a "Outperform" rating on 03/27/2025

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $WOOF, check out Quiver Quantitative's $WOOF forecast page.

$WOOF Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $WOOF recently. We have seen 8 analysts offer price targets for $WOOF in the last 6 months, with a median target of $3.75.

Here are some recent targets:

  • Simeon Gutman from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $4.5 on 06/06/2025
  • Zachary Fadem from Wells Fargo set a target price of $3.5 on 06/06/2025
  • Kate McShane from Goldman Sachs set a target price of $4.48 on 03/27/2025
  • Michael Lasser from UBS set a target price of $3.25 on 03/27/2025
  • Steven Shemesh from RBC Capital set a target price of $4.0 on 03/27/2025
  • Seth Basham from Wedbush set a target price of $4.0 on 03/27/2025
  • Justin Kleber from Baird set a target price of $3.5 on 03/27/2025

You can track data on $WOOF on Quiver Quantitative.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.


This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
Quiver Quantitative logo
Quiver Quantitative Contributor
Track the performance and holdings of backtested trading strategies built on Quiver's datasets-> Build and test your own strategies, using Quiver's data-> Be the first to know the most important updates across all our datasets-> More articles by this author->

Stocks mentioned

WOOF

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.