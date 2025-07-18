$WOOF stock is up 9% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$WOOF stock has now risen 9% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $10,812,363 of trading volume.Here is what we see in our data on $WOOF (you can track the company live on Quiver's $WOOF stock page):
$WOOF Insider Trading Activity
$WOOF insiders have traded $WOOF stock on the open market 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 4 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $WOOF stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- JOEL D ANDERSON (Chief Executive Officer) has made 4 purchases buying 1,586,088 shares for an estimated $4,717,461 and 0 sales.
$WOOF Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 98 institutional investors add shares of $WOOF stock to their portfolio, and 99 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC removed 5,867,290 shares (-97.3%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $17,895,234
- HOLOCENE ADVISORS, LP removed 4,274,585 shares (-61.1%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $13,037,484
- LONG FOCUS CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC added 4,237,121 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $12,923,219
- SOLAS CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC added 3,000,000 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $9,150,000
- DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS LP added 2,927,291 shares (+90.3%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $8,928,237
- CRESSET ASSET MANAGEMENT, LLC added 2,516,534 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $7,675,428
- CANDLESTICK CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP removed 2,219,172 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $6,768,474
$WOOF Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $WOOF in the last several months. We have seen 3 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Goldman Sachs issued a "Buy" rating on 03/27/2025
- RBC Capital issued a "Outperform" rating on 03/27/2025
- Wedbush issued a "Outperform" rating on 03/27/2025
$WOOF Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $WOOF recently. We have seen 8 analysts offer price targets for $WOOF in the last 6 months, with a median target of $3.75.
Here are some recent targets:
- Simeon Gutman from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $4.5 on 06/06/2025
- Zachary Fadem from Wells Fargo set a target price of $3.5 on 06/06/2025
- Kate McShane from Goldman Sachs set a target price of $4.48 on 03/27/2025
- Michael Lasser from UBS set a target price of $3.25 on 03/27/2025
- Steven Shemesh from RBC Capital set a target price of $4.0 on 03/27/2025
- Seth Basham from Wedbush set a target price of $4.0 on 03/27/2025
- Justin Kleber from Baird set a target price of $3.5 on 03/27/2025
This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.