$WOOF stock is up 18% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$WOOF stock has now risen 18% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $18,898,353 of trading volume.Here is what we see in our data on $WOOF:
$WOOF Insider Trading Activity
$WOOF insiders have traded $WOOF stock on the open market 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 4 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $WOOF stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- JOEL D ANDERSON (Chief Executive Officer) has made 4 purchases buying 1,586,088 shares for an estimated $4,717,461 and 0 sales.
To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.
$WOOF Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 98 institutional investors add shares of $WOOF stock to their portfolio, and 84 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS LP added 2,365,654 shares (+269.8%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $9,013,141
- BRIDGEWAY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC added 2,258,244 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $8,603,909
- NORGES BANK added 2,250,224 shares (+2951.4%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $8,573,353
- BALYASNY ASSET MANAGEMENT L.P. removed 2,017,260 shares (-54.6%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $7,685,760
- DRIEHAUS CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC added 1,807,621 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $6,887,036
- NUVEEN ASSET MANAGEMENT, LLC added 1,759,570 shares (+513.6%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $6,703,961
- MARSHALL WACE, LLP removed 1,741,650 shares (-76.9%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $6,635,686
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
$WOOF Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $WOOF in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Wells Fargo issued a "Buy" rating on 10/18/2024
- Wedbush issued a "Outperform" rating on 10/18/2024
To track analyst ratings and price targets for $WOOF, check out Quiver Quantitative's $WOOF forecast page.
$WOOF Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $WOOF recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $WOOF in the last 6 months, with a median target of $4.775.
Here are some recent targets:
- Kaumil Gajrawala from Jefferies set a target price of $4.05 on 03/27/2025
- Seth Basham from Wedbush set a target price of $5.5 on 10/18/2024
You can track data on $WOOF on Quiver Quantitative.
This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.