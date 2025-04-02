$WOOF stock is up 18% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$WOOF stock has now risen 18% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $18,898,353 of trading volume.

$WOOF Insider Trading Activity

Here is what we see in our data on $WOOF:

$WOOF insiders have traded $WOOF stock on the open market 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 4 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $WOOF stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

JOEL D ANDERSON (Chief Executive Officer) has made 4 purchases buying 1,586,088 shares for an estimated $4,717,461 and 0 sales.

$WOOF Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 98 institutional investors add shares of $WOOF stock to their portfolio, and 84 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$WOOF Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $WOOF in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Wells Fargo issued a "Buy" rating on 10/18/2024

Wedbush issued a "Outperform" rating on 10/18/2024

$WOOF Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $WOOF recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $WOOF in the last 6 months, with a median target of $4.775.

Here are some recent targets:

Kaumil Gajrawala from Jefferies set a target price of $4.05 on 03/27/2025

on 03/27/2025 Seth Basham from Wedbush set a target price of $5.5 on 10/18/2024

