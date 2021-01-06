Petco Health and Wellness, a multi-channel pet care retailer with about 1,500 locations across North America, announced terms for its IPO on Wednesday.



The San Diego, CA-based company plans to raise $744 million by offering 48 million shares at a price range of $14 to $17. At the midpoint of the proposed range, Petco Health and Wellness would command a market value of $4.0 billion.



Petco operates a multi-channel platform made up of a physical network of 1,470 pet care stores across the US and Puerto Rico as well as a website and mobile app that provide a hub for pet owners to manage their pets' health, wellness, and merchandise needs. It's health-focused business model provides all facets of pet care, including food (43% of sales for the 39 weeks ended 10/31/20), supplies and small companion animals like hamsters and goldfish (48%), grooming, training, pet health insurance, and a full-service veterinary platform (9% total). For the 39 weeks ended October 31, 2020, the company's net sales grew 9% to $3.6 billion, driven by a 10% increase in comparable store sales.



Petco Health and Wellness was founded in 1965 and booked $4.7 billion in sales for the 12 months ended November 1, 2020. It plans to list on the Nasdaq under the symbol WOOF. Goldman Sachs, BofA Securities, Citi, Evercore ISI, Credit Suisse, UBS Investment Bank and Wells Fargo Securities are the joint bookrunners on the deal. It is expected to price during the week of January 11, 2021.



The article WOOF! Pet care retailer Petco sets terms for $744 million IPO originally appeared on IPO investment manager Renaissance Capital's web site renaissancecapital.com.



Investment Disclosure: The information and opinions expressed herein were prepared by Renaissance Capital's research analysts and do not constitute an offer to buy or sell any security. Renaissance Capital's Renaissance IPO ETF (symbol: IPO), Renaissance International ETF (symbol: IPOS), or separately managed institutional accounts may have investments in securities of companies mentioned.

