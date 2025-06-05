Stocks
WOOF

$WOOF Earnings Results: $WOOF Reports Quarterly Earnings

June 05, 2025 — 04:30 pm EDT

Written by Quiver EarningsTracker for Quiver Quantitative->

$WOOF ($WOOF) posted quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 5th. The company reported earnings of -$0.01 per share, beating estimates of -$0.02 by $0.01. The company also reported revenue of $1,493,400,000, missing estimates of $1,529,936,862 by $-36,536,862.

You can see Quiver Quantitative's $WOOF stock page to track data on insider trading, hedge fund activity, congressional trading, and more.

$WOOF Insider Trading Activity

$WOOF insiders have traded $WOOF stock on the open market 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 4 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $WOOF stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

  • JOEL D ANDERSON (Chief Executive Officer) has made 4 purchases buying 1,586,088 shares for an estimated $4,717,461 and 0 sales.

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$WOOF Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 96 institutional investors add shares of $WOOF stock to their portfolio, and 121 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

$WOOF Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $WOOF recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $WOOF in the last 6 months, with a median target of $4.025.

Here are some recent targets:

  • Kaumil Gajrawala from Jefferies set a target price of $4.05 on 03/27/2025
  • An analyst from RBC Capital set a target price of $4.0 on 03/27/2025

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.


This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
Quiver Quantitative logo
Quiver Quantitative Contributor
Track the performance and holdings of backtested trading strategies built on Quiver's datasets-> Build and test your own strategies, using Quiver's data-> Be the first to know the most important updates across all our datasets-> More articles by this author->

Stocks mentioned

WOOF

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.