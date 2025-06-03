$WOOF Earnings Preview: Recent $WOOF Insider Trading, Hedge Fund Activity, and More

$WOOF ($WOOF) is expected to release its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 5th after market close, per Finnhub. Analysts are expecting revenue of $1,529,936,862 and earnings of -$0.02 per share.

$WOOF Insider Trading Activity

$WOOF insiders have traded $WOOF stock on the open market 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 4 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $WOOF stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

JOEL D ANDERSON (Chief Executive Officer) has made 4 purchases buying 1,586,088 shares for an estimated $4,717,461 and 0 sales.

$WOOF Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 96 institutional investors add shares of $WOOF stock to their portfolio, and 121 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$WOOF Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $WOOF recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $WOOF in the last 6 months, with a median target of $4.025.

Here are some recent targets:

Kaumil Gajrawala from Jefferies set a target price of $4.05 on 03/27/2025

on 03/27/2025 An analyst from RBC Capital set a target price of $4.0 on 03/27/2025

