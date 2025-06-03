$WOOF Earnings Preview: Recent $WOOF Insider Trading, Hedge Fund Activity, and More

$WOOF ($WOOF) is expected to release its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 5th after market close, per Finnhub. Analysts are expecting revenue of $1,529,936,862 and earnings of -$0.02 per share.
$WOOF Insider Trading Activity
$WOOF insiders have traded $WOOF stock on the open market 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 4 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $WOOF stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- JOEL D ANDERSON (Chief Executive Officer) has made 4 purchases buying 1,586,088 shares for an estimated $4,717,461 and 0 sales.
$WOOF Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 96 institutional investors add shares of $WOOF stock to their portfolio, and 121 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC removed 5,867,290 shares (-97.3%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $17,895,234
- HOLOCENE ADVISORS, LP removed 4,274,585 shares (-61.1%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $13,037,484
- LONG FOCUS CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC added 4,237,121 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $12,923,219
- SOLAS CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC added 3,000,000 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $9,150,000
- DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS LP added 2,927,291 shares (+90.3%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $8,928,237
- CRESSET ASSET MANAGEMENT, LLC added 2,516,534 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $7,675,428
- NORGES BANK added 2,250,224 shares (+2951.4%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $8,573,353
$WOOF Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $WOOF recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $WOOF in the last 6 months, with a median target of $4.025.
Here are some recent targets:
- Kaumil Gajrawala from Jefferies set a target price of $4.05 on 03/27/2025
- An analyst from RBC Capital set a target price of $4.0 on 03/27/2025
This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.
