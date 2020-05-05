Woodward (WWD) Tops Q2 Earnings Estimates, Withdraws Guidance

Woodward, Inc. WWD reported healthy second-quarter fiscal 2020 results, with the bottom and the top line beating the respective Zacks Consensus Estimate.



The results were largely in line with the company’s expectations cited before it began to experience disruptions related to COVID-19. Due to global uncertainty, Woodward has withdrawn its fiscal 2020 guidance as communicated on Apr 6.



Net Income



On a GAAP basis, net earnings in the fiscal second quarter amounted to $91.3 million or $1.41 per share compared with $77.6 million or $1.20 per share in the year-ago quarter. The improvement was primarily driven by lower expenses.



Quarterly adjusted net earnings were $104 million or $1.61 per share compared with $90 million or $1.40 per share in the prior-year quarter. The bottom line beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 63 cents.



Woodward, Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Woodward, Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Woodward, Inc. Quote

Revenues



Net sales in the March quarter fell 5.1% year over year to $720.2 million due to lower sales in the Aerospace and Industrial segments. However, the top line surpassed the consensus estimate of $704 million.



Segment Results



Aerospace: Net sales fell 1.9% year over year to $474 million, primarily due to the Boeing BA 737 MAX production halt and related lower initial provisioning. However, the defense continued to perform well in both OEM and aftermarket on strong demand for Woodward programs. The segment’s earnings were $118 million, up 15.7% from $102 million in the year-ago quarter. The upside can be attributed to the elimination of the annual bonus for 2020, which was partially offset by lower sales volume.



Industrial: Net sales totaled $246 million, down 10.9% year over year. The downside was caused by weakness in oil and gas markets and the impact of COVID-19 on China’s natural gas trucks. This was partially offset by improvements in gas turbines and renewable power. The segment’s earnings were $26 million, down 3.7% from $27 million in the year-ago quarter primarily due to lower sales volume.



Other Details



Total expenses declined to $613 million from $668.7 million year over year primarily due to lower cost of goods sold.



On Apr 6, Woodward announced the mutual termination of its merger with Hexcel Corporation HXL. The decision was made in the spirit of doing what’s best for individual businesses with a focus on managing through this unprecedented crisis. It also decided to shift Bob Weber back to the role of vice chairman and chief financial officer.



On Apr 30, the company closed the previously-announced divestiture of its renewable power systems and related businesses.



Cash Flow & Liquidity



In the first six months of fiscal 2020, Woodward generated $52.2 million of net cash from operations compared with $141 million in the year-ago period. Free cash flow for the first half of fiscal 2020 was $23 million compared with $87 million in the prior-year period, attributable to higher working capital.



As of Mar 31, the company had $102.8 million in cash and equivalents with $869.2 million of long-term debt (less current portion).



Zacks Rank & Key Pick



Woodward currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).



A better-ranked stock in the broader industry is Ooma, Inc. OOMA, sporting a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



Ooma has a trailing four-quarter positive earnings surprise of 124%, on average.



Breakout Biotech Stocks with Triple-Digit Profit Potential



The biotech sector is projected to surge beyond $775 billion by 2024 as scientists develop treatments for thousands of diseases. They’re also finding ways to edit the human genome to literally erase our vulnerability to these diseases.



Zacks has just released Century of Biology: 7 Biotech Stocks to Buy Right Now to help investors profit from 7 stocks poised for outperformance. Our recent biotech recommendations have produced gains of +50%, +83% and +164% in as little as 2 months. The stocks in this report could perform even better.



See these 7 breakthrough stocks now>>

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.