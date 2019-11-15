Woodward (WWD) to Report Q4 Earnings: What's in the Cards?

Woodward, Inc. WWD is scheduled to report fourth-quarter fiscal 2019 financial results on Nov 18, after the closing bell. In the last reported quarter, the company delivered a positive earnings surprise of 11.1%. Markedly, Woodward topped the Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings in each of the trailing four quarters, delivering an average beat of 20.1%.



The company is likely to report higher aggregate revenues on a year-over-year basis in the quarter under review, on the back of strong performance in Aerospace segment and steady improvements in Industrial segment.



Net sales at Aerospace segment, which accounts for the lion’s share of total sales, are expected to be $491 million. This indicates an increase of 6.5% year over year. The company is likely to have benefited from strength across commercial OEM and military markets.



For the September quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for total revenues stands at $740 million. The company reported $719 million in the prior-year quarter. Consequently, adjusted earnings per share are pegged at $1.29. The same was $1.39, posted a year ago.



What Our Model Says



Our proven model doesn’t conclusively predict an earnings beat for Woodward this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. But that’s not the case here. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.



Earnings ESP: Woodward’s Earnings ESP, which represents the difference between the Most Accurate Estimate and the Zacks Consensus Estimate, is 0.00% as both are pegged at $1.29.



Zacks Rank: Woodward currently carries a Zacks Rank #2.



Stocks to Consider



Here are some companies that you may want to consider as our model shows that these have the right combination of elements to post an earnings beat this quarter:



Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company HPE is slated to release quarterly results on Nov 25. It has an Earnings ESP of +8.70% and a Zacks Rank #2. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. JEC is scheduled to release results on Nov 25. The company has an Earnings ESP of +2.00% and carries a Zacks Rank #2.



Golar LNG Limited GLNG has an Earnings ESP of +16.52% and has a Zacks Rank of 3. The company is set to report results on Nov 26.



