Woodward (WWD) to Post Q1 Earnings: Key Factors to Note

Woodward, Inc WWD is scheduled to report first-quarter fiscal 2023 results on Jan 30.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is pegged at $605.7 million, suggesting growth of 11.8% from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings is pegged at 60 cents per share, indicating a year-over-year increase of 7.1%.



Woodward reported adjusted net earnings of 84 cents per share for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2022, which increased 2.4% year over year and beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate. Net sales moved up 12% year over year to $640 million due to higher sales in the Aerospace and Industrial segment. The top line beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 2.2%.

Factors to Note

The company’s performance in the fiscal first quarter is likely to have benefited from strong demand in both business segments.



Aerospace segment is expected to have benefited from higher commercial OEM and aftermarket sales resulting from improving passenger traffic and aircraft utilization along with higher OEM production rates.



The company expects the power generation market to pick up pace, owing to rising demand for industrial turbo machinery especially in Asia and backup power at data centers. The segment is also likely to have gained from momentum in the global marine market due to increasing ship building rates and higher utilization.



However, weakness in defense OEM and aftermarket sales due to lower guided weapons sales is likely to act as a headwind along with depressed natural gas truck production in China. Global macroeconomic weakness, forex volatility and persistent supply-chain disruptions continue to remain major concerns.

What Our Model Says

Our proven model predicts an earnings beat for WWD this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat.



WWD has an Earnings ESP of +21.67% and a Zacks Rank #3. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

