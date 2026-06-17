Woodward (WWD) Surges 4.7%: Is This an Indication of Further Gains?

Woodward WWD shares ended the last trading session 4.7% higher at $421.54. The jump came on an impressive volume with a higher-than-average number of shares changing hands in the session. This compares to the stock's 15.2% gain over the past four weeks.

The increase in Woodward’s share price is being driven by strong momentum across its Aerospace and Industrial businesses. The Aerospace segment continues to benefit from healthy commercial services and OEM demand across multiple platforms, delivering 25% year-over-year sales growth in the second quarter of fiscal 2026. Higher volumes and favorable pricing also supported improved margins, prompting management to raise its fiscal 2026 Aerospace sales growth guidance to 21-24%.

The Industrial business is also contributing to investor optimism, supported by robust demand for power generation equipment and services, marine transportation and oil and gas markets. Data center expansion is boosting demand for both primary and backup power generation, while transportation and energy-related markets continue to post solid growth. Reflecting this strength, management increased its fiscal 2026 Industrial sales growth outlook to 18-20%.

Additionally, Woodward is investing in manufacturing capacity, automation and new technologies to support future growth. The company is expanding facilities for aerospace programs, increasing service capacity to handle rising engine volumes and developing a new actuation platform for reciprocating engines scheduled to enter service in 2027. These investments, along with ongoing operational improvements and portfolio optimization initiatives, are strengthening Woodward’s long-term growth outlook and supporting positive investor sentiment.

This maker of cockpit controls and other equipment for the defense and aerospace markets is expected to post quarterly earnings of $2.38 per share in its upcoming report, which represents a year-over-year change of +35.2%. Revenues are expected to be $1.11 billion, up 21.6% from the year-ago quarter.

Earnings and revenue growth expectations certainly give a good sense of the potential strength in a stock, but empirical research shows that trends in earnings estimate revisions are strongly correlated with near-term stock price movements.

For Woodward, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been revised 3.9% higher over the last 30 days to the current level. And a positive trend in earnings estimate revision usually translates into price appreciation. So, make sure to keep an eye on WWD going forward to see if this recent jump can turn into more strength down the road.

The stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

Woodward is a member of the Zacks Aerospace - Defense Equipment industry. One other stock in the same industry, Astronics Corporation ATRO, finished the last trading session 0.3% lower at $75.5. ATRO has returned 13% over the past month.

Astronics' consensus EPS estimate for the upcoming report has remained unchanged over the past month at $0.54. Compared to the company's year-ago EPS, this represents a change of +42.1%. Astronics currently boasts a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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