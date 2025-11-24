Woodward (WWD) Reports Q4 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

For the quarter ended September 2025, Woodward (WWD) reported revenue of $995.26 million, up 16.5% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $2.09, compared to $1.41 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $935.8 million, representing a surprise of +6.36%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +14.21%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $1.83.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Segment external net sales- Industrial : $334 million versus $303.48 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +10.7% change.

: $334 million versus $303.48 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +10.7% change. Segment external net sales- Aerospace : $661 million versus $632.12 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +19.6% change.

: $661 million versus $632.12 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +19.6% change. Aerospace segment net sales- Defense aftermarket : $64 million compared to the $63.43 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +8.5% year over year.

: $64 million compared to the $63.43 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +8.5% year over year. Aerospace segment net sales- Commercial aftermarket : $242 million compared to the $213.53 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +39.1% year over year.

: $242 million compared to the $213.53 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +39.1% year over year. Aerospace segment net sales- Commercial OEM : $194 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $200.93 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of 0%.

: $194 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $200.93 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of 0%. Aerospace segment net sales- Defense OEM : $160 million versus $155.01 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +27% change.

: $160 million versus $155.01 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +27% change. Segment earnings- Aerospace : $162 million versus $141.2 million estimated by three analysts on average.

: $162 million versus $141.2 million estimated by three analysts on average. Segment earnings (loss)- Industrial: $49 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $43.64 million.

Shares of Woodward have returned -1.2% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -1.8% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

