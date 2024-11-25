Woodward (WWD) Q4 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

For the quarter ended September 2024, Woodward (WWD) reported revenue of $854.49 million, up 10% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $1.41, compared to $1.33 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +5.90% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $806.85 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $1.22, the EPS surprise was +15.57%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Woodward performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Segment external net sales- Industrial : $301.70 million versus $284.12 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -6.4% change.

: $301.70 million versus $284.12 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -6.4% change. Segment external net sales- Aerospace : $552.79 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $522.79 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +21.5%.

: $552.79 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $522.79 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +21.5%. Aerospace segment net sales- Defense aftermarket : $59 million versus $64.56 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +5.7% change.

: $59 million versus $64.56 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +5.7% change. Aerospace segment net sales- Commercial aftermarket : $174 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $167.14 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +22.5%.

: $174 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $167.14 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +22.5%. Aerospace segment net sales- Commercial OEM : $194 million compared to the $192.68 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +16.2% year over year.

: $194 million compared to the $192.68 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +16.2% year over year. Aerospace segment net sales- Defense OEM : $126 million versus $98.75 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +39.9% change.

: $126 million versus $98.75 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +39.9% change. Segment earnings- Aerospace : $106 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $100.52 million.

: $106 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $100.52 million. Segment earnings (loss)- Industrial: $38 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $32.98 million.

Shares of Woodward have returned +7.3% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

Zacks' Research Chief Names "Stock Most Likely to Double"

Our team of experts has just released the 5 stocks with the greatest probability of gaining +100% or more in the coming months. Of those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian highlights the one stock set to climb highest.

This top pick is among the most innovative financial firms. With a fast-growing customer base (already 50+ million) and a diverse set of cutting edge solutions, this stock is poised for big gains. Of course, all our elite picks aren’t winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Nano-X Imaging which shot up +129.6% in little more than 9 months.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 5 Stocks Set to Double. Click to get this free report

Woodward, Inc. (WWD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.