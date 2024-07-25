Woodward (WWD) Q3 Earnings Preview: What You Should Know Beyond the Headline Estimates

Wall Street analysts expect Woodward (WWD) to post quarterly earnings of $1.47 per share in its upcoming report, which indicates a year-over-year increase of 7.3%. Revenues are expected to be $850.98 million, up 6.3% from the year-ago quarter.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has undergone a downward revision of 1.9% in the past 30 days, bringing it to its present level. This represents how the covering analysts, as a whole, have reassessed their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Before a company announces its earnings, it is essential to take into account any changes made to earnings estimates. This is a valuable factor in predicting the potential reactions of investors toward the stock. Empirical research has consistently shown a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors usually depend on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to assess the business performance for the quarter, delving into analysts' forecasts for certain key metrics often provides a more comprehensive understanding.

In light of this perspective, let's dive into the average estimates of certain Woodward metrics that are commonly tracked and forecasted by Wall Street analysts.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Segment external net sales- Aerospace' of $525.04 million. The estimate suggests a change of +9.3% year over year.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Aerospace segment net sales- Defense aftermarket' at $60.58 million. The estimate suggests a change of +12.5% year over year.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Aerospace segment net sales- Commercial aftermarket' should come in at $164.43 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +17.9%.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Aerospace segment net sales- Commercial OEM' reaching $191.34 million. The estimate indicates a change of +2.8% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts expect 'Aerospace segment net sales- Defense OEM' to come in at $103.20 million. The estimate indicates a change of +2.2% from the prior-year quarter.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Segment earnings- Aerospace' should arrive at $101.71 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $83.08 million.

The consensus estimate for 'Segment earnings (loss)- Industrial' stands at $52.37 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $58.20 million in the same quarter last year.



View all Key Company Metrics for Woodward here>>>



Woodward shares have witnessed a change of +0.3% in the past month, in contrast to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -0.3% move. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), WWD is expected closely follow the overall market performance in the near term.

Woodward, Inc. (WWD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

