Woodward (WWD) Q2 Earnings & Revenues Beat, Increase Y/Y

Woodward, Inc WWD reported net earnings of $1.01 per share for second-quarter fiscal 2023, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 31.2%. In the year-ago quarter, WWD reported adjusted net earnings of 72 cents.

Net sales in the fiscal second quarter moved up 22% year over year to $718 million due to higher sales in the Aerospace and Industrial segments. The top line beat the consensus estimate by 11.1%.

However, ongoing supply-chain and labor disruptions and unfavorable foreign currency exchange rates continued to be headwinds.

Segment Results

Aerospace: Net sales were $437 million, up 17% year over year. The upside can be attributed to higher commercial OEM (up 30% year over year) and commercial aftermarket sales (up 28% year over year), resulting from improving passenger traffic and fleet utilization. Yet, continued softness in defense OEM sales due to lower guided weapons sales and supply-chain disruptions were headwinds.

The segment’s earnings were $73 million, up from $60 million in the year-ago quarter. Price realization, higher commercial OEM and aftermarket sales resulted in the uptick. However, it was partly offset by inflation, and the annual incentive compensation.

Industrial: Net sales totaled $281 million, up 31% from the prior-year quarter due to higher demand across all markets. Nonetheless, forex volatility impacted sales by $11 million.

The segment’s earnings were $38 million, up from $17 million in the year-ago quarter, mainly due to higher volume and favorable product mix partly offset by inflation and annual incentive compensation.

Other Details

Total costs and expenses increased to $678 million, up 27.3% year over year. Adjusted EBITDA was $117.4 million compared with $90.7 million in the year-ago quarter.

Cash Flow & Liquidity

As of Mar 31, Woodward had $129.4 million in cash and cash equivalents with $652.1 million of long-term debt (less the current portion).

For the first half of fiscal 2023, Woodward generated $40 million of net cash from operating activities compared with $50 million in the comparable period in fiscal 2022. For the fiscal first half of 2023, adjusted free cash flow was ($1) million compared with $27 million in the comparable period in fiscal 2022. The downtick was mainly caused by increased capital expenditures.

Woodward repurchased shares worth $26 million in the six months ended Mar 31. In January 2022, the company authorized a new $800 million two-year stock repurchase program, reinforcing its financial position and positive outlook. The company has $328 million remaining under its share repurchase authorization.

Fiscal 2023 Outlook

For fiscal 2023, net sales are now expected in the range of $2.7-$2.8 billion compared with the earlier guided range of $2.6-$2.75 billion.

Aerospace revenues are anticipated to increase between 14% and 19%, while Industrial revenues are expected to remain flat to increase 5%.

Adjusted free cash flow is projected to be between $200 million and $250 million. Earnings are likely to be in the range of $3.15-$3.60 per share.

