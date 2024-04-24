Woodward (WWD) Q2 Earnings Preview: What You Should Know Beyond the Headline Estimates

Analysts on Wall Street project that Woodward (WWD) will announce quarterly earnings of $1.28 per share in its forthcoming report, representing an increase of 26.7% year over year. Revenues are projected to reach $802.43 million, increasing 11.7% from the same quarter last year.

Over the last 30 days, there has been a downward revision of 0.6% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter, leading to its current level. This signifies the covering analysts' collective reconsideration of their initial forecasts over the course of this timeframe.

Before a company reveals its earnings, it is vital to take into account any changes in earnings projections. These revisions play a pivotal role in predicting the possible reactions of investors toward the stock. Multiple empirical studies have consistently shown a strong association between trends in earnings estimates and the short-term price movements of a stock.

While investors usually depend on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to assess the business performance for the quarter, delving into analysts' forecasts for certain key metrics often provides a more comprehensive understanding.

Given this perspective, it's time to examine the average forecasts of specific Woodward metrics that are routinely monitored and predicted by Wall Street analysts.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Segment external net sales- Aerospace' should come in at $485.81 million. The estimate points to a change of +11.2% from the year-ago quarter.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Aerospace segment net sales- Defense aftermarket' will reach $56.77 million. The estimate points to a change of +12.4% from the year-ago quarter.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Aerospace segment net sales- Commercial aftermarket' will reach $156.28 million. The estimate indicates a change of +12.1% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts forecast 'Aerospace segment net sales- Commercial OEM' to reach $186.95 million. The estimate indicates a change of +17.4% from the prior-year quarter.

The consensus estimate for 'Aerospace segment net sales- Defense OEM' stands at $95.42 million. The estimate indicates a change of +8.7% from the prior-year quarter.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Segment earnings- Aerospace' at $86.83 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $73.31 million.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Segment earnings (loss)- Industrial' reaching $46.52 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $37.57 million in the same quarter of the previous year.



View all Key Company Metrics for Woodward here>>>



Woodward shares have witnessed a change of -0.9% in the past month, in contrast to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -3% move. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), WWD is expected closely follow the overall market performance in the near term. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

Highest Returns for Any Asset Class

It’s not even close. Despite ups and downs, Bitcoin has been more profitable for investors than any other decentralized, borderless form of money.

No guarantees for the future, but in the past three presidential election years, Bitcoin’s returns were as follows: 2012 +272.4%, 2016 +161.1%, and 2020 +302.8%. Zacks predicts another significant surge in months to come.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Woodward, Inc. (WWD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.